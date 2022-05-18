Aging & Style
Six teens charged with first-degree murder in Black Bob Park fatal shooting

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against six juveniles.

A spokesperson with the office said four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marco Cardino. All of the teen suspects are from Olathe.

The DA’s office said it would pursue charging the four 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law prohibits 13-year-olds from being charged as an adult.

Officers said they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived at Black Bob Park, they found Cardino, a 19-year-old from Smithville, Missouri, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said the shooting likely stemmed from a drug transaction, specifically marijuana. He described it as a “drug rip,” an attempt by one party to rob the other.

Officers are asking that anyone with information call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

