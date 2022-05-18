Raymore announces new police chief

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore police have announced a new police chief.

The department shared on Wednesday that Captain Jim Wilson will take over as Raymore Police Chief after Chief Jan Zimmerman retires in August.

Wilson, who has been with the department for almost 30 years, is currently the department’s Operations Division Commander. He has served in various roles within the department, including with patrol and investigative units as well as administrative.

“As Chief of Police, Deputy Chief Wilson will continue a tradition of exceptional leadership that has been a hallmark in Raymore for decades,” city manager Jim Feuerborn said. “As Raymore continues to grow, the respect he has earned from the police department command staff, officers and civilian staff he will be leading will serve our citizens well. He is a well known leader in this community and with public safety agencies in Cass County and in the metropolitan area.”

According to the department, Wilson has brought multiple community outreach programs to the city, including the National Drug Take Back partnership with the DEA and the annual Shop with a Cop program.

“I believe deeply in teamwork and customer service,” Wilson said. “The collaboration between the community and the police department makes for an outstanding team and I’m excited to build upon those same partnerships as Raymore Chief of Police.”

