LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- There was a noticeable police presence outside the Hy-Vee in Lawrence on Tuesday night.

There is no confirmed information available at this time.

The store is located near Clinton Parkway and Kasold Drive.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and tune in to KCTV5 News This Morning for the latest.

The scene outside the Hy-Vee in Lawrence on Tuesday night. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.