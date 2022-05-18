Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertisement

Police: ‘Confrontation’ near 23rd & Iowa led to shooting at Lawrence Hy-Vee

Two people were killed Tuesday night as a result of a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Two people were killed Tuesday night as a result of a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department says the two men who died as a result of a shooting in a grocery store parking lot last night got into a “confrontation” while at another location.

On Wednesday afternoon, those two men who died were identified as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick. Both men were from Lawrence.

The police said they think the “initial interaction” between Sutton and Amick happened as they were inside vehicles near E. 23rd Street and Harper Street.

Lawrence police say that Sutton was reportedly a passenger in a white, 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Amick was driving a blue, 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV and was the only person inside it.

The men continued on 23rd until “a confrontation” happened near W. 23rd Street and Iowa Street. After that, the vehicles kept going west on Clinton Parkway (which, by name, W. 23rd Street turns into).

The police say that, at that point, “the incident culminated in the shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot.”

The police are asking that anyone who saw the “altercation” at 23rd and Iowa, or the shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot near Clinton Parkway and Kasold Drive call the police department as 785-830-7430.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage:

2 killed in shooting at Lawrence Hy-Vee parking lot

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said a shooting at Black Bob Park likely stemmed from a...
Six teens charged with first-degree murder in Black Bob Park fatal shooting
Generic.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Leavenworth Police investigating homicide at duplex
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Democrat Sharice Davids waves at her supporters at a...
Kansas legislative leaders react to Congressional redistricting map ruling