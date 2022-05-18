Police: ‘Confrontation’ near 23rd & Iowa led to shooting at Lawrence Hy-Vee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department says the two men who died as a result of a shooting in a grocery store parking lot last night got into a “confrontation” while at another location.

On Wednesday afternoon, those two men who died were identified as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick. Both men were from Lawrence.

The police said they think the “initial interaction” between Sutton and Amick happened as they were inside vehicles near E. 23rd Street and Harper Street.

Lawrence police say that Sutton was reportedly a passenger in a white, 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Amick was driving a blue, 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV and was the only person inside it.

The men continued on 23rd until “a confrontation” happened near W. 23rd Street and Iowa Street. After that, the vehicles kept going west on Clinton Parkway (which, by name, W. 23rd Street turns into).

The police say that, at that point, “the incident culminated in the shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot.”

The police are asking that anyone who saw the “altercation” at 23rd and Iowa, or the shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot near Clinton Parkway and Kasold Drive call the police department as 785-830-7430.

The investigation is ongoing.

