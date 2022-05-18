Motorcyclist dies in 4-car Clay County crash

Aging & Style
By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Kansas City motorcyclist died in a crash involving four cars on a highway in Clay County on Tuesday evening.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Samuel Reffett was riding his 2013 Honda motorcycle north on 169 Highway north of DD Highway, when he hit a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, launching Reffett off his bike and into two other vehicles. Smithville police and highway patrol troopers responded to the scene, and Reffett was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reffett was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The people in the two vehicles his body collided with suffered minor injuries in the resulting crash. There is no indication of what led to Reffett hitting the Cavalier.

