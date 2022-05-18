Mission Police Department launches online complaint, compliment forms

MISSON, Kan. (KCTV) - Those who have a complaint about Mission police or want to pay them a compliment will now be able do so online.

The Mission Police Department said this is in “an effort to provide the public with a modern, less intimidating way of providing feedback about the Police services they receive.”

The forms are available in English and Spanish. People can remain anonymous if they’d like but those who do will not be able to learn about the outcome of their complaint.

The forms will be imported into a system meant to provide additional accountability in two ways.

First: The complaints will electronically logged, the progress will be monitored, and those responsible for the investigation will be notified of approaching due dates.

Second: All critical data will be captured in a system that will allow command staff to monitor for trends across the department and with individual officers. That critical data includes use of force, vehicle pursuits, bias-based data, training records, and internal affairs.

The forms are available via missionks.org. Click here to visit the page with links to both forms.

Complaints and compliments received in person, via the phone, or in the mail will still be accepted.

Trust between police and the public is one of the keys to keeping this community safe. We will continuously look for ways to build on our already strong relationship we share.

