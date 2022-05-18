Aging & Style
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Olathe on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, it happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of W. 167th Street and S. Hedge Lane.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Olathe police say they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time.

