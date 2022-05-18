Leavenworth Police investigating homicide at duplex

LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Leavenworth have arrested a man they say shot and killed someone Wednesday morning.

Officers say they responded to a duplex in the 700 block of Osage Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. At the scene, they found a man dead inside of an apartment.

Their investigation lead them to a suspect who was taken into custody without incident. The man, only described as a 33-year-old Leavenworth resident, was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail for second degree murder.

No information on the victim or what led to the shooting has been released. The name of the suspect has also not been given by officials.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.