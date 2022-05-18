Kansas legislative leaders react to Congressional redistricting map ruling

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Leaders across Kansas are reacting after the state’s supreme court voted to uphold the GOP-drawn congressional map, which would split Wyandotte County in two.

The map, which had been rejected by a Wyandotte County judge, has been a hot topic among politicians in the Sunflower State. Kansas’ Attorney General Derek Schmidt petitioned the state supreme court to determine the map’s validity.

On Wednesday, Schmidt released a statement on the court’s upholding of the map:

“Today’s decisions confirm that the legislative and congressional reapportionments of Kansas enacted by the Legislature this year are constitutionally sound. We have successfully defended every Kansan’s right to equal protection of the law in exercising their right to vote, as well as the public’s right to establish new districts through their elected representatives. It is regrettable that Kansas taxpayers have had to bear the unnecessary cost of successfully defending the duly enacted congressional reapportionment against multiple lawsuits backed by out-of-state activists. I am grateful for the expeditious manner in which the court announced the outcome of the cases, and this year’s candidate filings and election preparations can now proceed.”

The Kansas Senate leadership also shared a statement following the ruling:

“We are extremely grateful for this ruling and are appreciative that the majority of the Kansas Supreme Court, led by Justice Luckert, recognizes the appropriate separation of powers and the role of the Kansas Legislature to enact policy. In this case, following a lengthy and deliberative process, the legislature listened and took input from Kansans and enacted a set of maps that are fair for all and are consistent with the historically recognized redistricting guidelines.”

Kansas Democrats shared a statement on the ruling, saying the decision opens a “Pandora’s box”

RELEASE: House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer on Kansas Supreme Court Redistricting Decisions #ksleg pic.twitter.com/G0a2zyRuiR — Kansas House Democrats (@KSHouseDems) May 18, 2022

Locally, the Wyandotte County commissioner took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

I cannot find the words to describe my feelings at the moment. The congressional map created by the #ksleg is a blatant and politically-motivated move to dilute the minority voices and votes in Wyandotte County. — Commissioner Christian Ramirez (@Ramirez4WyCo) May 18, 2022

Representative Sharice Davids, who’s seat is affected by the move, says she looks forward to introducing herself to new voters.

“From rushed hearings to backroom deals for votes, the redistricting process did not instill a sense of transparency or confidence in the people of Kansas. I hope that although many feel their voice was not heard, they do not feel as though their voice does not matter. I look forward to introducing myself to the new voters in the Third District, continuing my work to find common ground and tackle the everyday issues facing our community, and showing all Kansans that to me, their voice matters."

