KCPD investigating homicide near 49th & Agnes

The scene in the area of 49th and Agnes on Wednesday afternoon.
The scene in the area of 49th and Agnes on Wednesday afternoon.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

The fatal shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 49th Street and Agnes Avenue.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

There was a fatal shooting a block away just last week on Tuesday, May 10 that left a 31-year-old dead.

That homicide happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of E. 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Paul Wright, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with that fatal shooting.

