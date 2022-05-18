KCPD investigating homicide near 49th & Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

The fatal shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 49th Street and Agnes Avenue.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and tune in at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

We are sending a crew to the scene to get more information from police.

There was a fatal shooting a block away just last week on Tuesday, May 10 that left a 31-year-old dead.

That homicide happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of E. 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Paul Wright, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with that fatal shooting.

Related coverage:

Man charged following fatal shooting near 49th & Bellefontaine

One person dead in Brush Creek neighborhood shooting

The scene in the area of 49th and Agnes on Wednesday afternoon. (KCTV5 News)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.