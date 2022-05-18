KCPD investigating homicide at Linwood & Indiana
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
According to the KCPD, it happened in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.
It appears this happened at about 7:15 p.m.
No further details are available at this time.
