Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertisement

KCPD investigating homicide at Linwood & Indiana

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Linwood and Indiana.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Linwood and Indiana.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to the KCPD, it happened in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

It appears this happened at about 7:15 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates; we have a crew at the scene awaiting more information from police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Saturday morning shooting at a park in Olathe left one person dead.
Olathe teens charged with murder in fatal shooting of Smithville man
Missouri Senate candidates Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt and Lucas Kunce.
Poll: Greitens leads candidates ahead of Senate primary for Mo.; Kunce leads Democratic ticket
Generic file photo.
Platte County man faces numerous charges related to child pornography
Kyden Hiebert is missing out of Overland Park.
Missing 19-year-old Overland Park man with special needs