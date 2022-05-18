KCPD investigating homicide at Linwood & Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to the KCPD, it happened in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

It appears this happened at about 7:15 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

