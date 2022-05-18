Aging & Style
Kansas Supreme Court upholds re-drawn Congressional district map

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the Kansas Legislature's new...
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the Kansas Legislature's new congressional district map.(KWCH)
By Greg Dailey and The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the GOP-drawn Congressional map that splits Wyandotte County in two.

The map had recently been rejected by a Wyandotte County judge, prompting Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to petition the state supreme court to determine the map’s validity.

Democrats argued that the map was drawn to help Republicans unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, while Republicans called it a fair map. It split the Kansas City area between two districts and put Lawrence in the 1st District with central and western Kansas.

The full opinion will be released here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

