Investigation underway following double shooting near 51st & Oak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot and injured in the area of 51st and Oak on Wednesday evening.

TIME AND LOCATION

The double shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of E. 50th Street and Oak Street, which is in front of the UMKC Police Department.

The vehicle the victims were in was in the northbound lanes and stopped. A pedestrian then approached the car from the sidewalk and began firing shots. There were reportedly numerous shots.

After that, the victims drove over to Whole Foods. That led to police activity in the store’s parking lot near E. 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard. As of 7 p.m., most of that police activity has cleared.

RELATION TO CAMPUS

The police said this shooting does not appear to have been random. Rather, it seems targeted.

The shooting did not happen on the UMKC campus; it did happen very close to it.

The Kansas City Police Department stated, “There is NOT an active shooter on the campus and we do not believe that this is related to UMKC.”

The KCPD added that the shooter and victims appeared to know each other.

STATUS OF VICTIMS

One victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other had life-threatening injuries. Both are adult males.

STATUS OF SUSPECT

The suspect is at large. The authorities have some suspect information but nothing substantial enough to share with the public.

THE ALERTS FROM UMKC

Some people posted screenshots on social media, saying that UMKC sent out an alert around the time of the shooting. A source also shared a copy of the alerts with KCTV5 News; we have shared those below.

KCTV5 News has reached out to the university for any additional information.

(Shared with KCTV5 News)

