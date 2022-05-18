Governor approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed H.B. 2909, approving the proposed boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

Because it contains an emergency clause, the new boundaries go into effect immediately. Thus, the boundaries will be used for the 2022 midterm elections.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, “HB 2909 maintains the current partisan split in Missouri’s congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.”

“Under the congressional district map, district populations are equally proportional and district boundaries are contiguous, the two core conditions required by the Missouri Constitution,” the statement continues.

“Today, we signed into law a congressional map that meets our constitutional requirements. This past session, we saw a few individuals’ political posturing obstruct key pieces of priority legislation and promote inefficient and ineffective government. It’s unfortunate so much time and productivity were lost just to receive a map with the same partisan split that was proposed six months ago. These past months could have been better used by county clerks implementing a new map and preparing for upcoming elections.”

