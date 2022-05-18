Governor approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed H.B. 2909, approving the proposed boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts.
Because it contains an emergency clause, the new boundaries go into effect immediately. Thus, the boundaries will be used for the 2022 midterm elections.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, “HB 2909 maintains the current partisan split in Missouri’s congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.”
“Under the congressional district map, district populations are equally proportional and district boundaries are contiguous, the two core conditions required by the Missouri Constitution,” the statement continues.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.