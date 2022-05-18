Aging & Style
Governor approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed H.B. 2909, approving the proposed boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

Because it contains an emergency clause, the new boundaries go into effect immediately. Thus, the boundaries will be used for the 2022 midterm elections.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, “HB 2909 maintains the current partisan split in Missouri’s congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.”

“Under the congressional district map, district populations are equally proportional and district boundaries are contiguous, the two core conditions required by the Missouri Constitution,” the statement continues.

