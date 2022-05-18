Aging & Style
FORECAST: Quiet and sunny before rain moves in Friday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Enjoy a quiet stretch of weather before the rain ramps up late Friday. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will stay mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall from near 80 degrees before sunset to the lower 60s by morning. Thursday offer abundant sunshine and brisk afternoon winds from the south sending afternoon high temperatures to summer-like levels with most areas reaching the upper 80s. Rain chances return with storms Friday evening which will impact areas mainly southeast of the Metro followed by a cold rain on Saturday. The weekend picks up on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

