Shawnee Mission moves up two graduations due to rain

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Expected rain on Tuesday has caused to Johnson County schools to start their graduation ceremonies sooner than originally planned.

The Shawnee Mission School District shared Tuesday afternoon that the graduation ceremonies for Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South would now be held at 6 p.m. at the district’s stadiums because of the weather.

The graduations were originally set for 7 p.m.

The schools will be live streaming their ceremonies. To see the SM East livestream, click here. To view the SM South stream, click here.

And to see the Storm Track 5 weather forecast, click here.

