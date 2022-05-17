Raytown police looking for missing 6-year-old last seen with non-custodial parent

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown police are looking for a woman who may have taken her child that she does not have custody of.

Police are looking for six-year-old Mesyiah Brown, who was last seen with her non-custodial parent on Saturday, May 14.

Mesyiah was seen with Shaloria Brown, 29, in the 9300 block of East 69th Terrace. Shaloria is her parent, but does not have custody.

They are believed to be in a silver Nissan Versa headed towards Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or call 911 if they are seen.

