Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertisement

Raytown police looking for missing 6-year-old last seen with non-custodial parent

Mesyiah Brown was last seen Saturday with her non-custodial parent Shaloria Brown.
Mesyiah Brown was last seen Saturday with her non-custodial parent Shaloria Brown.(Raytown PD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown police are looking for a woman who may have taken her child that she does not have custody of.

Police are looking for six-year-old Mesyiah Brown, who was last seen with her non-custodial parent on Saturday, May 14.

Mesyiah was seen with Shaloria Brown, 29, in the 9300 block of East 69th Terrace. Shaloria is her parent, but does not have custody.

They are believed to be in a silver Nissan Versa headed towards Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or call 911 if they are seen.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyden Hiebert is missing out of Overland Park.
Missing 19-year-old Overland Park man with special needs
Overland Park Police Officers Foundation.
Overland Park Police Officers Foundation says DA’s office is reviewing audit findings
Shawnee Mission School District logo
Shawnee Mission moves up two graduations due to rain
James Larson, Jr. has been charged with four felonies after allegedly kidnapping and torturing...
Documents: Clinton County man kidnapped, tortured woman he met on Facebook Dating