Confirmed shooting shuts down I-635 in KCK
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities have shut down a section of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas due to a shooting.
According to KCKPD dispatch, police have responded to I-635 northbound near Metropolitan Avenue. The call came in just after 9 p.m.
Traffic on the northbound side of the interstate is being diverted around the scene.
KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information is released.
