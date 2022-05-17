Advertisement

Confirmed shooting shuts down I-635 in KCK

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities have shut down a section of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas due to a shooting.

According to KCKPD dispatch, police have responded to I-635 northbound near Metropolitan Avenue. The call came in just after 9 p.m.

Traffic on the northbound side of the interstate is being diverted around the scene.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police working shooting in Olathe
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and torturing woman for 2 days
Law enforcement stated Monday afternoon that it has found a van suspected to be involved in a...
9-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d as Eudora girl
The talks of Royals baseball having a new home downtown is continuing to be a big talker.
Could a new Royals stadium come to 18th and Vine?