Advertisement

Police working shooting in Olathe

(WIBW)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Olathe.

Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened just before 9:30 Monday night near North Ridgeview Road and East Cothrell Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Confirmed shooting shuts down I-635 in KCK
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and torturing woman for 2 days
Law enforcement stated Monday afternoon that it has found a van suspected to be involved in a...
9-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d as Eudora girl
The talks of Royals baseball having a new home downtown is continuing to be a big talker.
Could a new Royals stadium come to 18th and Vine?