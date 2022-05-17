Police working shooting in Olathe

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Olathe.

Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened just before 9:30 Monday night near North Ridgeview Road and East Cothrell Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information is released.

