Platte County man faces numerous charges related to child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was indicted today by a federal grand jury on nine additional counts of producing child pornography, as well as additional counts of distributing and receiving child pornography.

The Department of Justice says these are “additional” counts because Andrew J. McCardie, a 35-year-old from Farley in Platte County, was charged previously. Below is a breakdown of the 13 counts in the superseding indictment:

March 15, 2022: Producing child pornography

March 15, 2022: Distributing child pornography

May 17, 2022: Nine counts of producing child pornography

May 17, 2022: One count of distributing child pornography

May 17, 2022: One count of receiving child pornography

The above indictments came after McCardie was charged in a criminal complaint on March 7. 2022. He remains in federal custody without bond until trial.

According to court documents, a covert online employee from the FBI’s field office in Atlanta was in contact with McCardie via an app named Kik. McCardie allegedly claimed to be sexually abusing multiple children and claimed he’d been producing child pornography at the request of others for a couple years.

On March 5, he allegedly sent the FBI employee two videos depicting child sexual abuse. He claimed that one of the videos, which appeared to depict him sexually abusing a child, was taken the same day. He also sent a screenshot as evidence that it was a live video taken with Kik and previously sent to another user.

On March 6, officers executed a search warrant at his residence. They tried to take control of him at the entrance, but he resisted and was also holding a gun as officers entered. He was ultimately brought out into the yard, where he continued resisting until he was handcuffed and arrested.

He allegedly tried to hide his iPhone in the bedroom closet, but officers found it and seized it for the forensic investigation.

McCardie’s guilt or innocence will be determined by a federal trial jury.

His mugshot is not available due to this being a federal case.

