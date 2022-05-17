Pet of the Day: Bossy BB

Bossy BB, a Lab mix, is 2 years and 7 months old!

She’s cute, smart, velvety black all over, and her ears are always on point!

This gorgeous, marble-eyed girl does take some time to warm up to new people. But, after earning just a bit of trust, she’ll be your best friend forever.

She is dog-friendly with a proper intro and would love to meet you today!

To learn more about Bossy BB or view all the pets up for adoption at Unleashed Pet Rescue, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

