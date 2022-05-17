Overland Park Police Officers Foundation says DA’s office is reviewing audit findings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - “All new business related to the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation has been suspended,” a press release says, due to an audit and subsequent investigation.

According to that press release, which is from the foundation, this all began in Jan. and March of 2021.

At that time, the foundation’s directors were approached by members of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, who had questions about how funds were being disbursed and spent.

New foundation directors took office in Jan. of 2022. They reviewed financial records, then hired an outside auditor to finish reconstructing the financial records.

Last week, members of the Fraternal Order of Police were notified about the audit findings during a special meeting. As a result, “all new business related to the foundation has been suspended.”

The audit findings had to be turned over to law enforcement for investigation due to 1) what the audit found and 2) because the prior directors are police officers. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the audit findings.

“The Overland Park Police Department officers involved are on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Fraternal Order of Police said.

No further information is available due to the ongoing investigation.

“We want to be as truthful and transparent as possible to the Fraternal Order of Police members and the community we serve,” the statement from the foundation said. “We would like to thank all the residents and businesses that have continued to support us over the years and want to assure you the actions of a few do not in any way represent the majority of committed law enforcement professionals at the Overland Park Police Department.”

Below is the full statement from the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police regarding this situation. KCTV5 News has confirmed that four officers are on leave with pay.

The City is aware of an outside agency’s investigation into allegations of criminal conduct regarding the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police. The FOP is a social organization and an independent 501(c)(3). Other than common membership and social relationships the FOP is not associated with the City or the Overland Park Police Department. The Overland Park Police Department officers involved are on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

