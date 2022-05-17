Olathe teens charged with murder in fatal shooting of Smithville man

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - A Saturday morning shooting at a park in Olathe left one person dead.

Officers say they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday in regards to sounds of gunshots.

At the scene, they found a 19-year-old Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri, was declared deceased at the scene.

On Monday, police announced that four juveniles were taken into custody regarding the shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, the police department said they had taken two additional minors into custody in connection with this shooting. That makes for a total of six.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office shared that three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, all from Olathe, have been charged with first-degree murder. They are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

Steve Howe, the Johnson County District Attorney, said the shooting likely stemmed from a drug transaction, specifically marijuana. He described it as a “drug rip,” an attempt by one party to rob the other.

“I think we need to raise the alarm over this,” Howe said. “It’s sad that someone got killed over a bag of pot.”

Howe also filed a request for a waiver to adult status, meaning the three 14-year-olds could eventually be tried as adults.

On Tuesday afternoon Olathe Police reported that they had arrested two more people connected to the shooting. Officers did not release their names or ages.

Howe also stressed the importance of parents talking with their kids about their whereabouts and who they may be with.

“I think we need to educate our kids about what’s appropriate,” he said. “There’s other things to turn to besides violence when we have disagreements.”

Olathe police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

