Missing 19-year-old Overland Park man with special needs

Kyden Hiebert is missing out of Overland Park.
Kyden Hiebert is missing out of Overland Park.(Overland Park Police Department)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A man with special needs in Overland Park has been reported missing.

Police in Overland Park are asking for help in locating Kyden Ross Hiebert, 19, who has special needs and is autistic.

Kyden was last seen on foot in the area of 5600 West 87th Street in Overland park around 3 p.m. Monday.

Kyden was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and green shorts with red coloring. He has red hair and a red mustache.

Police say he may be confused and agitated when contacted,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

