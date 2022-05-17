Advertisement

Looking for the poopetrator: Wichita police say woman destroyed 8 wigs in store defecation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are looking for “public enemy number 2″ after a rather gross recent incident.

The Wichita Police Department said a woman defecated in the middle of a beauty supply store aisle in the 2200 block of East 21st Street on May 10.

A tweet from the department stated the defecation was significant enough to destroy eight wigs.

“The business would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges,” the police department stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Det. Meier at 316-268-4254 or email him at DMeier@wichita.gov.

