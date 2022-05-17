Investigators execute search warrants during investigation into May 6th double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family, friends, and advocates for the unhoused want justice for a man and woman who were killed near an encampment on May 6th near 2nd and Lydia in Kansas City.

The investigation began when someone called police to report two bodies that were discovered in the woods near railroad property not far from Garrison Square Park. When police arrived, they found someone had killed Marcia Boring and Eugene Shaw.

The organization Hope Faith had previously served both Boring and Shaw. Boring’s relatives asked the organization to hold an event to honor them on Friday.

“We want to memorialize their lives because all too often our homeless houseless guests we can let their legacy be forgotten,” Hope Faith Executive Director Doug Langner said Friday. “This is not right. Their murder is not right. It should not happen. We’ve got to find better solutions for conflict.”

While executing a search warrant, investigators searched a tent near where the victims were found. They discovered identification belonging to a third person. The third person was questioned in the investigation. They were taken into custody for an unrelated offense.

Court records show a witness contacted police to say when they last saw Boring on May 5th when she told them she was going to get her cell phone from Shaw. Investigators tracked down Boring’s cell phone and found it west of the crime scene. It was ringing from inside of an open tent. There appeared to be blood on the top of the tent and apparent blood on the inside of the tent that was visible from the outside.

Investigators executed a second search warrant to search the tent and seized several potential pieces of evidence. Boring’s relatives are waiting for answers as they grieve.

“I wish I could have protected her but in circumstances like this you can’t be everywhere with everyone all the time, but I couldn’t be there and that hurts,” Boring’s Sister-in-law LeVada McHenry said Friday. She said Boring had a humble heart and a good soul. “I prayed every night that she would be safe and unharmed,” McHenry said.

There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

