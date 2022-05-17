Advertisement

Documents: Clinton County man kidnapped, tortured woman he met on Facebook Dating

James Larson, Jr. has been charged with four felonies after allegedly kidnapping and torturing...
James Larson, Jr. has been charged with four felonies after allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman for two days.(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly kidnapped and tortured a woman he met online.

James Larson, Jr. is facing first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. All four charges are felonies.

According to court documents, the victim met Larson on Facebook dating and in-person two days before the assaults happened.

After meeting in person, Larson then became violent, punching her and kicking her with steel-toe boots. She describes being hit in the head with an ice pick.

She said Larson threatened to slit her throat if she called the police.

Two days after Larson became violent, she was able to get away after he fell asleep. She ran to a neighbor’s home who then contacted 911. Allegedly, after she escaped off the property, Larson grabbed a shotgun and threatened to kill her and her kids.

In the documents, a detective stated that when they made contact with her at the hospital, she was in and out of consciousness. The detective noted that both of her legs were bruised and that her left leg had a laceration and that the leg was swollen. She had other cuts and bruises across her body, including her face.

She stated Larson withheld food and water from her, would “curb stomp” her in the head, and attempted to cut her with a bowie knife.

Doctors say she did have a brain bleed and swelling around the head. When police spoke to her, she was still having trouble breathing and cannot walk because of the incident.

Larson was arrested on Sunday after a standoff with police. He was charged in Clinton County on Monday.

His father, James Larson, Sr., spoke with KCTV5 on Monday. He says he helped the woman escape after he found her badly injured.

Larson, Jr. is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shawnee Mission School District logo
Shawnee Mission moves up two graduations due to rain
Team photo of Regan Gibbs, who played Soccer at the University of Kansas from 2016 to 2017.
Former KU soccer player identified as Lawrence homicide victim
The Wichita Police Department said a woman defecated in the middle of a beauty supply store...
Looking for the poopetrator: Wichita police say woman destroyed 8 wigs in store defecation
Officers say they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on...
Four Olathe teens charged with murder in fatal shooting of Smithville man