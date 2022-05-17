Documents: Clinton County man kidnapped, tortured woman he met on Facebook Dating

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly kidnapped and tortured a woman he met online.

James Larson, Jr. is facing first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. All four charges are felonies.

According to court documents, the victim met Larson on Facebook dating and in-person two days before the assaults happened.

After meeting in person, Larson then became violent, punching her and kicking her with steel-toe boots. She describes being hit in the head with an ice pick.

She said Larson threatened to slit her throat if she called the police.

Two days after Larson became violent, she was able to get away after he fell asleep. She ran to a neighbor’s home who then contacted 911. Allegedly, after she escaped off the property, Larson grabbed a shotgun and threatened to kill her and her kids.

In the documents, a detective stated that when they made contact with her at the hospital, she was in and out of consciousness. The detective noted that both of her legs were bruised and that her left leg had a laceration and that the leg was swollen. She had other cuts and bruises across her body, including her face.

She stated Larson withheld food and water from her, would “curb stomp” her in the head, and attempted to cut her with a bowie knife.

Doctors say she did have a brain bleed and swelling around the head. When police spoke to her, she was still having trouble breathing and cannot walk because of the incident.

Larson was arrested on Sunday after a standoff with police. He was charged in Clinton County on Monday.

His father, James Larson, Sr., spoke with KCTV5 on Monday. He says he helped the woman escape after he found her badly injured.

Larson, Jr. is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

