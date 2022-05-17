6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department says six people were arrested following a two-week investigation into a home invasion where the victim was allegedly burned and beaten.

According to Capt. Lisa Hayes, officers were called to respond to an apartment building in NE Emporia around 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, after multiple calls indicated a group of people running in the area with one person calling for help.

The department further says that when officers arrived they found an injured victim reportedly beaten and burned in an apartment. The suspects fled the scene.

Following the investigation conducted by detectives with Emporia Police, the department made the following arrests:

Alfredo Perez Jr., 21, and Lucas Aleman-Torres, 22, both of Emporia, were arrested Friday, May 6th on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Burglary.

Christopher A. Diaz, 24, of Emporia, was arrested Wednesday, May 11th on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Raul A. Diaz III, 20, of Emporia, was arrested Thursday, May 12th on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Burglary.

Jonathan Manzano, 21, of Emporia, was arrested Friday, May 13th on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amber N. Spencer, 18, of Emporia, was arrested Monday, May 16th on charges of Interference with Law Enforcement and Aid & Abet: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Burglary.

Emporia Police says the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case.

If you have any information about this case or any other crimes, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225. Or by submitting tips anonymously through the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or online.

