Wynonna Judd cancels Kansas City show

Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Artist Wynonna Judd has announced she will not be performing this week in Kansas City.

Knuckleheads shared on their website that the show scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 had been canceled.

Late last month, it was announced that Judd’s mother Naomi had died. On Sunday, a public memorial service to honor the country music singer was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. There, daughter Wynonna announced she would continue her planned 2022 tour in honor of her mother.

