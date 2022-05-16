Who shot and killed Vinny Vega in KCK?

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Vinny Vega was dropping his girlfriend off at Berkshire Village Townhomes on August 22, 2020 when more than 20 bullets were shot at his car. Vinny died at the scene.

It’s a case that haunts Vinny’s family and troubles investigators.

“I think it’s more than just one incident. I think that the shooter or shooters could be involved in other cases yes,” said Senior Master Detective James Gunzenhauser.

KCK investigators say any piece of information could be helpful in this case.

“The forensics and the technology only get you so far. You still got to be able to have somebody lead us to where we need to go,” Gunzenhauser said.

Vinny was part of a large family. He had plans to become an electrician. His dad describes the lack of answers as “torture” and says they are begging for information.

“It would mean everything. It’s obvious by now that the person/persons responsible lack a conscience or they would have turned themselves in. By someone turning them in, it means that they know my son didn’t deserve to be murdered and that someone needs to be held accountable for taking his life and forever changing ours,” Conrad Vega said.

Vinny’s mom says she thinks about his last moments and what he went through.

“You know, they took someone from us, you know, they took away their brother. It took away our son. I don’t think it would bring closure. But at least that person could pay for what they’ve done,” said Erika Salazar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tips hotline: 816 474 TIPS. Or visit Kccrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.

