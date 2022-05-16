WATCH: See a skydiving granny flying over the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this video! Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.

She did it at the Ozarks Skydive Center in Miller. And she jumped with her 69-year-old daughter.

Collins says skydiving was always on his grandmother’s bucket list. Congrats to her and her daughter.

