St. Louis visits Colorado to start the NHL Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) celebrate after the Blues defeated...
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. The Blues advance to the second round. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -264, Blues +221; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche went 3-2 against the Blues during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 26, the Avalanche won 5-3.

Colorado has a 14-5-3 record in Central Division games and a 56-19-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a +76 scoring differential, with 308 total goals scored and 232 allowed.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall and 16-5-3 against the Central Division. The Blues have a +70 scoring differential, with 309 total goals scored and 239 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 56 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

