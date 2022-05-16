Royals part ways with hitting coach Terry Bradshaw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, the Royals announced changes to their big league coaching staff, parting ways with Kansas City’s hitting coach since 2018, Terry Bradshaw, effective immediately.

The Royals lineup has struggled for most of the season so far, leading Kansas City to a 12-20 record.

Alec Zumwalt, Senior Director for Player Development and Hitting Performance, and one of the key voices in the organization’s development of recent top prospects, will join the big league staff full-time to oversee all hitting efforts.

Keoni DeRenne remains the Assistant Hitting Coach and Mike Tosar, Special Assignment Hitting Coach, will also be in uniform with the Major League team.

“Baseball is constantly shifting and we have to continue to self-evaluate to make sure we’re giving our players everything they need to be successful at the highest levels of baseball,” Royals General Manager JJ Picollo said. “Our results so far haven’t matched what we’re capable of, and we all share accountability in that. We look forward to Alec, Keoni and Mike helping us provide the best possible processes for our players.”

“Changes like this are never easy and I’m grateful to Terry for his friendship and all he’s done for me personally and for our team,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We can all do better, and that includes me. I’m confident that better days are ahead, and that Alec, Keoni and Mike will help us get there.”

Terry Bradshaw worked in the Royals system since 2000 and played a key role in the development of Royals stars like Moustakas and Eric Hosmer. He was elevated to Major League Hitting Coach in 2018. Since then, Whit Merrifield led baseball in hits twice, doubles and triples. Jorge Soler led the American League and broke the Royals single season record with 48 home runs in 2019, which Salvador Perez matched in 2021.

“Terry is one of the finest men I’ve known in baseball,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said. “The Royals are a better franchise with and because of men like Terry. We thank him and his family for all they’ve done for the Royals and for baseball.”

Zumwalt is in his 12th season with the Royals, and third in his current role. He was originally hired as a Pro Scout in 2011 and was awarded the 2015 Art Stewart Scout of the Year Award for his efforts during the World Series Championship season. He spearheaded a shift in hitting development that helped produce significant improvements in productivity, including Bobby Witt Jr. being named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year and MJ Melendez winning the Joe Bauman Award as minor league home run champion in 2021.

Tosar joined the Royals in his current position in 2020. Prior to that, he was an International Scout and Special Assignment Hitting Coach with the Dodgers from 2012-19. He’s also worked with the Mariners, Twins, Marlins and Rays organizations. In 2017, Tosar threw to then-Royal Mike Moustakas in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

