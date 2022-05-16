Pet of the Day: Jersey

Jersey came to the Leavenworth County Humane Society from a KC-area partner shelter in February of 2021.

One and a half hours later, she gave birth to 11 puppies.

All the kids are happily adopted to great families, but Jersey is still waiting!

She can be stand-offish when meeting new people, but can be won over with treats. Once you’re in her circle of trust, you’re in for life.

She likes most other dogs but, like all of us, prefers to choose her own friends.

Jersey is about 5 years old, weighs about 60 pounds.

She’s a very athletic Malinois mix who is sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.

