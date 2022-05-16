Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Jersey

Jersey.
Jersey.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jersey came to the Leavenworth County Humane Society from a KC-area partner shelter in February of 2021. 

One and a half hours later, she gave birth to 11 puppies.

All the kids are happily adopted to great families, but Jersey is still waiting!

She can be stand-offish when meeting new people, but can be won over with treats. Once you’re in her circle of trust, you’re in for life.

She likes most other dogs but, like all of us, prefers to choose her own friends. 

Jersey is about 5 years old, weighs about 60 pounds.

She’s a very athletic Malinois mix who is sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet Ginevra! She’s a silly typical 1.5-year-old hound dog.
Pet of the Day: Ginevra
Woody.
Pet of the Day: Woody
Blue Bear is a 2-year-old Bully mix who is a certified good boy!
Pet of the Day: Blue Bear
Pet of the day: Gilbert
Pet of the day: Gilbert