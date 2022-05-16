Marshall superintendent: Title IX not applicable since incident occurred outside any school activity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marshall Police Department continues to investigate an incident involving a student from the city’s high school.
While few details from the incident were made available, dozens of students and community members voiced their frustrations during protests Friday.
Marshall Public Schools superintendent Carol Maher released a statement Monday morning after mounting pressure to comply with Title IX, stating that the anti-discrimination law for federally-funded and public entities does not apply to something takes place outside of the school’s control.
Maher stated in the release the incident was initially brought to school administrators as a conflict between female students.
Maher’s statement elaborated on Title IX with the following:
Law enforcement has said there is an ongoing investigation involving someone who is under the age of 18.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.