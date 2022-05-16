Marshall superintendent: Title IX not applicable since incident occurred outside any school activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marshall Police Department continues to investigate an incident involving a student from the city’s high school.

While few details from the incident were made available, dozens of students and community members voiced their frustrations during protests Friday.

Marshall Public Schools superintendent Carol Maher released a statement Monday morning after mounting pressure to comply with Title IX, stating that the anti-discrimination law for federally-funded and public entities does not apply to something takes place outside of the school’s control.

Maher stated in the release the incident was initially brought to school administrators as a conflict between female students.

After further investigation, due to the serious nature of the report that the incident happened off school grounds and outside the hours of any school sponsored activity, administrators were rightly motivated to involve the School Resource Officer and Marshall Police Department.

Maher’s statement elaborated on Title IX with the following:

Title IX, was enacted in 1972 (to enhance the previous 1964 law) to prohibit discrimination IN federally funded private and public ENTITIES. It covered race, color, national origin, and sex. Title IX was enacted to fill a gap between the rights of male and female students and to prohibit discrimination IN all federally funded education PROGRAMS. Title IX also clarifies that “education program or activity” includes locations, events, or circumstances of which the school exercises substantial control over both the respondent and the context in which the sexual harassment occurs. Notice the law DOES NOT pertain to what occurs to students or staff outside school business, programs, or locations. If the school does not have control, Title IX is not applicable.

Law enforcement has said there is an ongoing investigation involving someone who is under the age of 18.

