Advertisement

Marshall superintendent: Title IX not applicable since incident occurred outside any school activity

Several Marshall High School students protested over the way Marshall Public Schools handled an...
Several Marshall High School students protested over the way Marshall Public Schools handled an incident.(Michelle Lea)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marshall Police Department continues to investigate an incident involving a student from the city’s high school.

While few details from the incident were made available, dozens of students and community members voiced their frustrations during protests Friday.

Marshall Public Schools superintendent Carol Maher released a statement Monday morning after mounting pressure to comply with Title IX, stating that the anti-discrimination law for federally-funded and public entities does not apply to something takes place outside of the school’s control.

Maher stated in the release the incident was initially brought to school administrators as a conflict between female students.

Maher’s statement elaborated on Title IX with the following:

Law enforcement has said there is an ongoing investigation involving someone who is under the age of 18.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.
WATCH: See a skydiving granny, 92, fly over the Ozarks
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
A collage of pictures of Vinny Vega, from his family.
Who shot and killed Vinny Vega in KCK?
The metro area has experienced a few stolen vehicles with children inside over the last few...
Incidents involving stolen vehicles with children inside increasing in Kansas City