Incidents involving stolen vehicles with children inside increasing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The metro area has experienced a few stolen vehicles with children inside over the last few weeks, from Lee’s Summit to Kansas City, Kan.

The “Kids and Car Safety” organization is opening eyes when it comes to kids left alone in cars.

As a mother herself, director Amber Rollins knows the fear and pain.

“You know this is just something you never want to happen to you and your family. It’s horrifying not knowing what’s happening with your baby,” Rollins said. “It can happen to kids of all ages.”

Kids and Cars says they’ve tracked at least 100 stolen cards with children inside this year, five of them in the Metro.

“What could go wrong, right? That’s the thought process I think that’s going through people’s minds,” Rollins said.

These events are reminders of other dangers for kids left alone in cars: being accidentally left in a car or a child unknowingly locking themselves inside.

The follow are tips from Kids and Car Safety to prevent dangerous scenarios:

Put one of your child’s toys or a diaper bag in the front with you to remind you they are in the car.

Create a routine of checking the backseats each time you get out of your car.

Ask your childcare provider to call you if your child doesn’t show up as planned.

Always keep your car locked and keys out of reach of children.

Secure doorways to make sure your child cannot sneak out into the garage or driveway.

If you have a child go missing, immediately check the truck, seats and floorboards of all vehicles.

“The overwhelming majority of people truly believe that their love for their child is enough to prevent this from happening. And it’s just not the case,” Rollins said. “We all have the same human brain that is fallible. It can fail us when we least expect it.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.