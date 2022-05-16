Governor Laura Kelly files for re-election in Kansas

TOPEKA, Ks. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly has officially fled for re-election in the sunflower state.

On Monday, the Governor shared on Twitter that she filed her paperwork for the 2022 election.

Today I filed for reelection. We've made historic progress these last few years, but there's still more work to be done. I'll continue to bring both parties together to deliver for Kansas families. We're building a better future for Kansas in 2022 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/BJNfcMfO6V — Laura Kelly (@LauraKellyKS) May 16, 2022

So far, four republican challengers have announced they’re running in the primaries to win the party’s nomination for the November election.

The primary elections will be held on August 2 in Kansas. So far, Kelly is the only democrat who has registered.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.