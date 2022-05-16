Governor Laura Kelly files for re-election in Kansas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Ks. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly has officially fled for re-election in the sunflower state.
On Monday, the Governor shared on Twitter that she filed her paperwork for the 2022 election.
So far, four republican challengers have announced they’re running in the primaries to win the party’s nomination for the November election.
The primary elections will be held on August 2 in Kansas. So far, Kelly is the only democrat who has registered.
