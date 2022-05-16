FORECAST: Cooler temperatures to begin the work week

Our threat for severe weather is over with for the rest of tonight. Clouds will clear through tonight with a cooler morning in store on Monday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s by daybreak.

Winds will turn from the southwest by the afternoon which will help temperatures rebound into the upper 70s close to 80 degrees. Tuesday looks slightly warmer as a warm front lifts northward. This will be the focus for new storms to develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

As of Sunday evening the Storm Prediction Center has northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind and large hail look to be the main threats once again. Tornado threat cannot be fully ruled out. Late in the week our weather pattern takes a major shift as a cold front sweeps through on Friday bringing in much cooler air.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal heading into the weekend.

