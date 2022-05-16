Advertisement

Carrie Underwood announces November show in Kansas City

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Carrie Underwood is returning to the city of fountains with a brand new show.

Underwood will bring her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The Grammy Award Winner will be joined by “Make Me Want To” singer Jimmie Allen.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20th and start at $35.

