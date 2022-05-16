Carrie Underwood announces November show in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Carrie Underwood is returning to the city of fountains with a brand new show.

Underwood will bring her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The Grammy Award Winner will be joined by “Make Me Want To” singer Jimmie Allen.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20th and start at $35.

For more information, visit the T-Mobile Center's website here.

