Cardinals-Mets game postponed by rain; doubleheader Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.

The first game will begin at 3:10 p.m., with the nightcap to follow 30-40 after the opener ends.

The teams are set to play a four-game series — their first meeting since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis. With severe thunderstorms in the evening forecast, the game was postponed a little more than 3 1/2 hours before it was supposed to begin.

