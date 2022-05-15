Advertisement

Weather forces KU, UMKC shift commencement ceremonies

University of Kansas (KU)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Because of the potential for severe weather on Sunday morning, two area universities are shifting their graduation ceremonies.

Originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., the University of Kansas’ ceremony in Lawrence will now be held at 2:30 p.m.

Graduates are encouraged to gather on Memorial Drive prior to the start of the ceremony.

UMKC announced on Saturday evening that their ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Both will be at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

