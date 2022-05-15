Advertisement

Report: Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram heading to Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram is reportedly joining Tyreek Hill in Miami.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports the free agent will sign with the Dolphins.

Ingram was traded to the Chiefs by the Pittsburg Steelers in the middle of the 2021 season.

He had four sacks and 33 pressures in 12 games for the Chiefs.

Ingram was one Chief credited with sparking a turnaround for the defense.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office provided this photo as an example of the kind of van that hit...
Nine-year-old injured in Douglas Co. wreck Saturday dies; authorities looking for driver
Storms moved in swiftly Sunday morning, causing some damage in the Metro.
A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City Sunday morning
Police lights
Olathe police looking for missing 13-year-old
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office: Woman was assaulted, tortured for 2 days