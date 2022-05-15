Olathe police looking for missing 13-year-old

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Olathe are searching for a 13-year-old boy not seen since Saturday night.

According to OPD, 13-year-old Brian K. Showers, Jr. was last seen in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane around 9 p.m. Saturday. He’s listed as endangered because of his age and because of prescribed medication he takes.

Showers is described to be 5′7″ and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded Simpsons sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone seeing or knowing where Showers may be is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

