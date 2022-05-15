Nine-year-old injured in Douglas Co. wreck Saturday dies; authorities looking for driver

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A nine-year-old girl injured when a van hit her near Lawrence Saturday has died of her injuries, the Douglas Co. Sherriff’s office announced Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on a ramp over K-10 in the 1300 block of E. 1900 Rd. between Lawrence and Eudora.

A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was riding with the girl when they were hit by a white delivery-style van. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van left the scene. Authorities are still looking for the driver of the van.

Crash investigators determined the van is a 2015-2019 Ford Transit-250 after collecting pieces of it and hearing from witnesses. Authorities say the vehicle is missing a black front-end bumper cover and front splash guard, and it likely has sustained front-end damage.

Anyone who can help identify the driver is asked to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number, D22-09801.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is also looking for one or two women who the agency believes to be nurses who stopped to render aid at the crash. If you have information, they ask you call their non-emergency number and leave your contact information with a dispatcher: (785) 841-0007 or (786) 843- 0250.

The Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office provided this photo as an example of the kind of van that hit a nine-year-old girl Saturday, killing her a day later. (Douglas Co. Sherriff's Office)

