GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) --- The Grandview, Mo. Police Department is looking for missing 11-year-old Royce Wright.

He was last seen today around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Rhodes.

He was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and tan pajama pants.

Please call police if you see him.

