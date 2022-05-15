FORECAST: Strong to severe weather possible on Sunday morning

Clouds increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the north.

This will be the focus for new thunderstorms to develop on Sunday morning. Before that we could see a pop up thunderstorm form late tonight mainly north of 36 Highway.

A cluster of storms will likely push across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri first after sunrise then continue spreading south and east across the metro before lunchtime.

A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Tornado threat is still low, but not zero.

Once the storms clear the area temperatures will have a difficult time warming into the 70s, especially if we have any rain still around by midday.

