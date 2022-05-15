FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day

Today is a Storm Track 5 weather alert day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning with a few storms on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind and large hail are possible within any strong storm that forms. We can’t completely rule out the threat of a tornado, but that possibility remains very low at this time. Storms will continue to build along a cold front that will sweep through the area this afternoon. As the front passes through rain and clouds will clear out this evening leaving behind cooler and drier air in place. Temperatures could drop into the 50s by early Monday.

