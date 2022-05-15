A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storms make their way across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday morning, there are reports of trees down and homes without power.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Evergy is reporting about 10,000 customers are facing power outages.

Trees and other debris were blocking a few streets Sunday morning. So far, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

Here in Fairway, the storm this morning knocked down a massive tree, taking down a light pole with it and landing just feet away from neighbors homes and cars. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LSApC9w3z1 — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) May 15, 2022

An accident on I-435 northbound near 63rd Street in Kansas City temporarily closed the interstate.

LIVE: I-435 Northbound at 63rd closed Nortbound I-435 near 63rd Street is currently shut down because of a wreck. Drivers will want to avoid the area. Weather coverage: https://www.kctv5.com Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday’s storms had strong winds with them, with the National Weather Service saying expected gusts near 50-60 miles per hour and half-inch hail near the Kansas Speedway, which temporarily put today’s race on hold. As of 10 a.m., the parking lots were open and Grandstand gates opening at 11 a.m.

The lightning hold has cleared



Updated #AdventHealth400 schedule:



10:00 AM - Parking lots open

11:00 AM - Grandstand gates open



Please note, crossover gates will not open for pre-race. Fans with pre-race passes can access infield via pedestrian tunnel and infield shuttles. pic.twitter.com/Z5FzuPf7cr — Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) May 15, 2022

