A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City Sunday morning

Storms moved in swiftly Sunday morning, causing some damage in the Metro.
Storms moved in swiftly Sunday morning, causing some damage in the Metro.(Morgan Mobley/KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As storms make their way across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday morning, there are reports of trees down and homes without power.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Evergy is reporting about 10,000 customers are facing power outages.

Trees and other debris were blocking a few streets Sunday morning. So far, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

An accident on I-435 northbound near 63rd Street in Kansas City temporarily closed the interstate.

LIVE: I-435 Northbound at 63rd closed

Nortbound I-435 near 63rd Street is currently shut down because of a wreck. Drivers will want to avoid the area. Weather coverage: https://www.kctv5.com

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday’s storms had strong winds with them, with the National Weather Service saying expected gusts near 50-60 miles per hour and half-inch hail near the Kansas Speedway, which temporarily put today’s race on hold. As of 10 a.m., the parking lots were open and Grandstand gates opening at 11 a.m.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to submit, you can do that here.

