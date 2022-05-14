Advertisement

One dead after shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - A person has died after an early morning shooting at a park in Olathe.

Officers say they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday in regards to sounds of gunshots.

At the scene, they found a 19-year-old Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

A farmer’s market was supposed to take place later today at the park, but it has now been canceled. Sources say some vendors will head to the Olathe Community Center instead.

Olathe police are investigating the incident and have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

