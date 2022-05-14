KCK police: Suspect in custody after stealing vehicle with juvenile inside
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A suspect is in custody after stealing a car with a juvenile inside.
KCK police say the incident happened at 11:37 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. 78th Street.
Officers located a vehicle and began a pursuit into Missouri and returned to Kansas at around 11:49 a.m.
By 12:13 p.m., the vehicle was stopped at College Parkway and State Avenue.
The juvenile was returned to their family and the suspect is in custody.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.