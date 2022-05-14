KCK police: Suspect in custody after stealing vehicle with juvenile inside

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A suspect is in custody after stealing a car with a juvenile inside.

KCK police say the incident happened at 11:37 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. 78th Street.

Officers located a vehicle and began a pursuit into Missouri and returned to Kansas at around 11:49 a.m.

By 12:13 p.m., the vehicle was stopped at College Parkway and State Avenue.

The juvenile was returned to their family and the suspect is in custody.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to a reported stolen auto in the 1300 block of N 78th St. Officers received information a juvenile was still in the backseat. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/v9yLOHL8vu — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) May 14, 2022

